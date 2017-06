On June 21st my parent’s home in Ringgold (on Smitherman Rd- near Battlefield Pkwy and I75) was burglarized. That is when these two mini schnauzers, Zoe and Kamara, went missing. They were not wearing a collar. Both dogs are female and have been spayed. Zoe is black and white, and Kamara is a chocolate color. Both were recently clipped only on their trunk area, but hair on head and legs is longer. We are desperate to get them back home, so PLEASE call or text me, Janice Hollis, at 706-537-4649.