FBI questioned Carter Page in Russia investigation

The FBI has questioned Carter Page, President Trump’s foreign policy adviser during the campaign, at length in the federal investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, he confirmed in a statement late Monday.

Page seemed to indicate that the questioning took place before the firing of James Comey as FBI director.

“During my extensive discussions with the FBI agents just weeks before Comey’s departure, they acknowledged that I’m a loyal American veteran but indicated that their ‘management’ was concerned that I did not believe the conclusions of the fake January 6 intelligence report,” Page said.

“Our frank and open conversations gave me confidence that there are still logical, honest individuals at the Bureau who respect civil rights and the Constitution, despite the recent devastating impact on our democracy by self-centered politicians at the top of the Clinton-Obama-Comey regime,” he added.

Earlier this month, he told “CBS This Morning” that he didn’t have contact with Russian agents despite having spoken to Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak at an event on the sidelines of the Republican National Convention along with then-Senator Jeff Sessions. Page also visited Moscow last July for a speech in which he criticized the U.S.

In an interview in late May with CBS News’ Jeff Pegues, Page denied any wrongdoing and said that his involvement with Russia is “going to be such an open and shut case.”

CBS News’ Julia Kimani Burnham contributed to this report.