June 27, 2017, 7:14 AM | Barry Cadden, the former co-owner of a Massachusetts compounding pharmacy, has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison for his role in a deadly meningitis outbreak. He was the head pharmacist of the New England Compounding Center at the time of the 2012 outbreak where 64 people died nationwide and hundreds of others became sick. Jim Axelrod reports.

