Ex-correctional officer arrested for sexual abuse of inmates

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (AP) – A former Alabama correctional officer accused of sexually abusing four female inmates has been arrested.

Al.com reports Macon County District Court documents state that 50-year-old Andrew Dixon is charged with four counts of custodial sexual abuse for allegedly having sexual contact with the women. Dixon had worked for the Macon County Sheriff’s Department.

A complaint was filed on June 14.

Court documents claims Dixon made sexual contact with the inmates from sexual intercourse, touching them in private areas and subjecting one of them to conduct oral sex on him. The documents show that the incidents began July 29, 2016 and lasted nearly a year.

