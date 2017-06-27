Couple accused of locking child in room, hoarding dead animals in freezer

SODDY DAISY, Tenn. — Police arrested a Tennessee couple Monday in a case of horrid conditions for both children and animals, CBS affiliate WDEF-TV reports.

Dustin and Staci Tallent were charged with aggravated child neglect, and three children were removed from the residence. The children — two 2-year-old boys and a 5-year-old boy — were taken to a hospital for evaluations.

Trash and debris were piled throughout the house and one witness said chains were used to lock up a child.

Police say they found a number of dead animals in a freezer. They have removed more animals from the home. Animal cages were kept among the garbage.

Bob Citrullo, executive director of the Humane Educational Society, says one of the dogs is in critical condition because of poor nutrition as well as internal and external parasites. He says the dog will need a blood transfusion to live, but that there is no guarantee she will survive.

“Not only are the children out of harm’s way, but the animals are out of that situation,” Citrullo said, adding that more charges may come later from the animal society.

WDEF-TV