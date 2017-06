BAXLEY, Georiga – Customers stand up for restaurant owner attacked by customers last week.

A couple returned to the Quik Chik to complain that their meal was cold.

The owner gave them their money back, but the couple still punched her, and then her daughter.

Police are still looking for the suspects.

But in the meantime, the video has gone viral, and the community outside of Savannah is rallying around their restaurant drive thru.