Cleveland schools look to avoid bus driver shortage

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF) – Cleveland city schools are recruiting potential school bus drivers and are setting up a training program for them before the start of classes this fall.

Without this program, there won’t be enough drivers in the system.

There’s been a lot of attention to school bus drivers in the last few months.

The goal is to get recruits ready for class starting July 5th. It would be 4 hours a day until the 30th. The pay during training is 10-dollars an hour.

Director of school Russell Dyer points out that there are more ways to monitor what’s going on inside the buses….its one more step toward accountability.

Dyer says the ideal school bus driver would be someone who likes working with children and has a positive disposition.