Children shot after bullets fired into west Georgia home

NEWNAN, Ga. (AP) – Two 11-year-old girls were shot after bullets were fired into a home in west Georgia.

Newnan County Police Michael Wysolovski told WXIA-TV that four girls were having a sleepover during the shooting Sunday night and attempted to flee after hearing several gunshots. The girls told police that after the gunshots they heard a car speeding from the area.

Police say one girl was struck in the right side of her face and the other girl was shot in her left thigh. Both girls were taken to Children’s Hospital of Atlanta in Egleston and are in stable condition.

Police say there are no suspects and the motive is unknown.

