CFC Racking Up Plenty of ‘Clean Sheets’

Chattanooga-(WDEF) The Chattahooligans famous chant of ‘None Shall Pass’ continues to ring true this season.

The CFC has allowed only 3 goals in 8 league games.

Said keeper Pierre Gardan:”I think last Saturday against North Carolina, I don’t think we had any shot on target against us. That’s pretty good.”

Reporter:”Does it get boring back there?”

Laughs Gardan:”No. No. As a keeper you have to always, always stay focused.”

What’s remarkable is the CFC is putting up clean sheets without long-time goalie Gregor Hartley, who was a league MVP.

Said head coach Bill Elliott:”Everyone just knows what Greg had done in the past, and so there has been even a little added focus this year.”

Said Gardan:”We knew coming in that his legacy was pretty big. We are trying to meet the expectations on us. It’s pretty cool to come after somebody like that.”

The CFC is going with a tag team in goal this season in Paulo Pita and Pierre Gardan.

One plays one game, while the other gets the next start between the posts.

Reporter:”Maybe to kind of rotate goalies and still have that consistency.”

Said defender Soren Yuhaschek:”Well honestly you just have to trust your teammates and the person next to you in all reality. Everyone is here to do the same job. When you are on the pitch, you just have to put in the work.”

The good times will continue if the CFC keeps pitching shut-outs.

Elliott:”We have quality defenders. Quality keepers. So yeah, it has been tough to break us down.”

The CFC are back at home on Wednesday night as they entertain Memphis at 7:30pm.