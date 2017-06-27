Animals recover after Soddy Daisy hoarding situation

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The animals rescued from a hoarding situation in Soddy Daisy are doing better and recovering.

These dogs seem happy and healthy. But actually, they were one of four dogs found in bad condition at a home on Monday.

“They’ve received their worming medicine because they were full of internal parasites. They were flee invested. So we have already treated that. We are also working on, we gave them all of their vaccines. We are also working on their behavior currently actually getting them to warm up to us a little bit,” said Bob Citrullo, executive director of the Humane Educational Society.

Citrullo, says they are able to care for mistreated dogs, due to donations.

“So again how can people help with these circumstances. Definitely is make a monetary donation so we can continue what we do here. Because the work that we do here is so important,” Citrullo said.

While some dogs are doing well, that can’t be said for a four month old shepherd mix puppy named Lizzy.

“She came in. She was very critical. Very anemic from all of the parasites we also had to transfer her out to an emergency clinic last night. She received a blood transfusion,” Citrullo said.

Citrullo says she is still critical, but improving.

“We are very lucky that we intervened when we did because there is no way she would have made it today or tomorrow at the latest without intervention.”

If you are interested in donating, click here.