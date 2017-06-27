Alec Baldwin returning to “SNL” for more Trump

Alec Baldwin has plenty more Donald Trump up his sleeve.

The Emmy-winning actor will return to “Saturday Night Live” when its 43rd season kicks off in the fall to reprise his popular impersonation of the president.

“We’re going to fit that in,” Baldwin told CNN. “I think people have enjoyed it.”

However, Baldwin cautioned that next season likely won’t involve as many Trump appearances as this past season. He said that he’d be giving audiences “a couple celery sticks” instead of a “whole meal.”

The former “30 Rock” star explained that his criteria has been changing for decisions about what to do professionally.

“You get a little bit older and you think, ‘Do I want to work right now?'” he said. “For me, the question is not what do I want to do, [it’s] do I want to do anything? Do I want to work? I don’t need to work.”

“Do I want to work or do I want to just take it easy and smell the roses or do something else?” he added. “When I decide I want to go to work, I look at what’s out there and pick something that’s the best that’s available to me.”