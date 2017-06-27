Alabama Man Accused of Stealing an Atlanta Braves Golf Cart at SunTrust Park

ATLANTA (AP) – Police say an Alabama man is accused of stealing a golf cart at the Atlanta Braves stadium and crashing it.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Marcus Jerry Stephens is accused of stealing a $4,500 golf cart that belongs to the Braves. A warrant says a witness chased Stephens after he crashed the golf cart into a metal pole around 1:40 a.m. last Wednesday. He then fled on foot before he was arrested.

Cobb County jail records show that Stephens is charged with obstruction and theft. He was released on bond.

