3 Chicago police officers indicted in Laquan McDonald case

CHICAGO — Three Chicago police officers have been indicted on felony charges alleging they conspired to cover up the fatal shooting of black teen Laquan McDonald by a white officer.

A Cook County special grand jury approved the three-count indictment Monday and the charges were filed Tuesday. Special prosecutor Patricia Brown-Holmes announced the indictments Tuesday, saying the three officers “did more than merely obey an unofficial code of silence.” She says “they lied” to prevent investigators “from learning the truth.”

The three officers, Thomas Gaffney, David March and Joseph Walsh, were each charged with conspiracy, official misconduct and obstruction of justice.

The three allegedly conspired to try to “prevent or shape” an independent probe of McDonald’s shooting on Oct. 20, 2014, at the hands of Officer Jason Van Dyke, reports CBS Chicago.

Video released in 2015 showed white officer Van Dyke shooting McDonald 16 times as the teen was apparently walking away from officers.

Van Dyke has pleaded not guilty to murder.

The Chicago Police Department has moved to fire Walsh, who was Van Dyke’s partner, the station reports. Gaffney was one of the officers who had responded to reports that McDonald was slashing tires. March was the lead detective who ruled McDonald’s shooting justified.

Walsh and March were placed on administrative status in December 2015.

Chicago police didn’t immediately respond to the charges.