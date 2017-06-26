Weather Update: Monday Evening, June 26, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – More typical summer conditions return later this week!

Increasing clouds overnight with lows falling back below average. Morning temperatures will be in around 60°.

Some clouds and a couple of passing showers early Tuesday, then clearing for the afternoon. Afternoon highs in the low 80’s and we will continue to see our relief from typical summer muggy air.

Clear skies overnight will allow temperatures to fall into the upper 50’s to start Wednesday.

Through the day on Wednesday, we will pick up a south wind that will bring back the muggy conditions and send temperatures up into the upper 80’s under sunny skies.

Summertime reality continues into Thursday with some sun and some afternoon storms.

Scattered rain and storm chances increase at the end of the week and last through the weekend.