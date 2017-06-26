The Latest: Bucks guard Brogdon voted Rookie of the Year



AP Photo/Eric Gay

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the NBA awards show (all times local):

9:20 p.m.

Malcolm Brogdon of the Milwaukee Bucks is the NBA’s Rookie of the Year.

The guard won the first award Monday night during the first NBA Awards show that was hosted by Drake. Brogdon beat out finalists Joel Embiid and Dario Saric, both of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Brogdon was a second-round pick out of Virginia who led all rookies with 4.2 assists and 1.12 steals per game in helping the Bucks reach the playoffs.

Embiid had the strongest stats, averaging 20.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.45 blocks, but was limited to just 31 games because of injuries.

—

8:55 p.m.

Golden State’s Draymond Green was the leading vote-getter for the All-Defensive team.

He was joined on the first team by Utah center Rudy Gobert and Spurs All-Star Kawhi Leonard – who join Green as the finalists for Defensive Player of the Year be announced Monday night during the NBA Awards show. Leonard won the award the last two seasons.

Green received 99 of a possible 100 first-team votes from a panel of media voters. Gobert got 97 and Leonard received 93.

The Clippers’ Chris Paul and Houston’s Patrick Beverley were the two guards on the first team.

The second team guards were Tony Allen of Memphis and Danny Green of the Spurs. New Orleans All-Star Anthony Davis was the center and Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Oklahoma City’s Andre Roberson the forwards.

—

8:40 p.m.

Philadelphia’s Dario Saric and Milwaukee guard Malcolm Brogdon were unanimously selected to the All-Rookie first team.

Both players received all 100 first-team votes from a panel of sports writers and broadcasters.

They were joined by Joel Embiid, Saric’s teammate in Philadelphia, along with Sacramento guard Buddy Hield and Knicks forward Willy Hernangomez. There were four international players on the first team for the first time in the award’s history.

Saric, Brogdon and Embiid are the three finalists for Rookie of the Year to be announced Monday night during the NBA Awards show.

The second team was Denver’s Jamal Murray, Boston’s Jaylen Brown, the Suns’ Marquese Chriss, Lakers guard Brandon Ingram and Dallas guard Yogi Ferrell.

—

For more AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball