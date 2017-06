June 26, 2017, 8:42 AM | Our ongoing series Something in Common features comedy superstars Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler. Both actors were featured performers on “Saturday Night Live” and now co-star in the new movie, “The House.” They play parents who make questionable financial decisions to get their daughter through college. Ferrell and Poehler talked about the movie and other things they have in common.

