Park Service posts photos of tree vandalism in the Smoky Mountains

GATLINBURG, Tennessee (WDEF) – Park rangers in the Great Smoky Mountains hope you can identify a tree vandal.

The posted several photos on Facebook that were taken sometime over the weekend.

They show a man carving an image into the side of a tree on the Gatlinburg Trail.

“Vandalism is a class B misdemeanor under statute 36 CFR 2.1(a)(1)(ii) and holds a maximum penality of a $5,000 fine and/or 6 months in jail.”

If you have any information on the incident, please call the park tipline at (865) 436-1580.

