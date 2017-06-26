Netflix cancels “Girlboss” after one season

Netflix has decided to ax yet another one of its original series.

“Girlboss,” based on the life of Nasty Gal founder Sophia Amoruso, has been canceled after one season, the streaming service announced Saturday.

The series, written by “Pitch Perfect” screenwriter Kay Cannon, premiered on Netflix in April with a 13-episode first season. The decision to cancel it came just two months later.

Amoruso took to social to vent about the cancelation news in a series of Instagram stories.

“So that Netflix series about my life got canceled,” she wrote. “While I’m proud of the work we did, I’m looking forward to controlling my narrative from here on out. It was a good show, and I was privileged to work with incredible talent, but living my life as a caricature was hard even if only for two months.”

“It will be nice to someday tell the story of what’s happened in the last few years,” she concluded. “Ppl read the headline, not the correction, I’ve learned.”

The news comes after Netflix ditched Baz Luhrmann’s “the Get Down” in May after one two-part season and the Wachowski’s “Sense8” earlier this month following the debut of its second season.