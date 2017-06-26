Lauderdale County kept paying workers who quit

Ripley, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Tennessee Comptroller’s office found that a couple of former Lauderdale County schools employees kept getting checks long after they quit.

An education assistant left in May 2014, but kept getting direct deposits until December of 2016.

And a bus driver quit in October of last year but kept getting his direct deposits through February.

The Ed Asst., Devlyn Green, has been indicted for one count of theft over $10.000.

Bus driver Milton Waller was indicted for theft over $2,500.

The director of schools first discovered the problems, reported them, and has taken action to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

“It’s important that government entities follow a clear process whenever there is a separation of employment,” said Comptroller Justin P. Wilson. “All timesheets should also be reviewed to ensure they support payroll.”