Jared Kushner adds new attorney to legal team

Trump son-in-law and top adviser Jared Kushner adds criminal defense attorney Abbe Lowell to his legal team, CBS News confirms.

Kushner attorney Jamie Gorelick said in a statement that Lowell will help represent him in the Russia investigation.

“When Bob Mueller left WilmerHale to‎ become Special Counsel and three of our colleagues joined him,” Gorelick explained, “we asked Mr. Kushner to get independent legal advice on whether to continue with us as his counsel. He engaged Abbe Lowell to advise him and then decided to add Mr. Lowell to the team representing him in the various inquiries into the Russia matter.”

Politico first reported the hiring of Lowell, a Democrat who has represented both Republicans and Democrats, including lobbyist Jack Abramoff and New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez.

A White House official reiterated that Kushner has made it clear that he is eager to cooperate with all inquiries.

CBS News’ Katiana Krawchenko contributed to this report.