Falling gas prices may hide gas tax hike coming this weekend

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) Enjoy another week of falling gas prices in the Chattanooga area.

They’ll take a six cent price hike next week, thanks to lawmakers.

The new gas tax hike takes affect on July 1st.

But last week, prices fell another 3.8 cents per gallon here, according to the GasBuddy.com survey.

The average price in Chattanooga is now $1.90.

And that is far cheaper than our neighbors (Knoxville $1.97, Huntsville $2.01, Nashville $2.07)

“As motorists pack their cars in preparation for the July 4 holiday, gasoline prices continue their widespread drop, falling in all five states over the last week, as retail prices play catch up to the falling price of crude oil,” said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst at GasBuddy.

“The downward momentum has continued and may do so again this week, so long as there’s no sudden reversal in the price of crude oil. It’s amazing we’re staring at some of the cheapest prices of the year as the holiday comes into view,” DeHaan said.

So it’s a good time to implement a gas tax hike.

The cheapest gas in Chattanooga this week is on East Brainerd Road, with 6 stations posting $1.78-79 prices.

Cleveland has a couple of $1.77 prices (BP & Murphy USA on Keith St.).

But the cheapest gas of all is in Athens, Tennessee where the Decatur Pike Murphy USA sits at $1.73 and the nearby Kangaroo at $1.75.

The Costco in Catoosa County has the cheapest price in northwest Georgia, by far, at $1.78.