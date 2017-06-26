Cyclist dies after falling off cliff in New Jersey

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

First responders arrive at a scene where police say a cyclist fell over a cliff in New Jersey.

CBS New York

CEDAR GROVE, N.J. — Two brothers were bicycling near the cliff at Mills Reservation County Park when one of them went over the side and suffered a fatal fall, officials said Monday, CBS New York reports.

Police and firefighters responded to the scene around 9:15 a.m. and rappelled down the cliff. A 49-year-old man was found dead at the scene, the Essex County Sheriff’s Department said.

Neighbors told CBS New York there have been similar accidents in the past.

“It’s a place where they go to ride their bikes and whatnot. But there have been accidents. Not too many, thank God,” a resident told the station. “There’s a bike trail that goes up to the top of Mills Reservation. It’s a ravine, it’s not meant for something like that, but the kids do it.”

Police say they don’t believe the incident is suspicious and are treating it as an accident.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc.

Share:

Related Videos

9 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Teens transform Glass Street in Magic Markers project
Read More»
6 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Help Chip Make A Wish
Read More»
15 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Great Race 2017 makes a stop in Chattanooga
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now