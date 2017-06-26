Cyclist dies after falling off cliff in New Jersey

CEDAR GROVE, N.J. — Two brothers were bicycling near the cliff at Mills Reservation County Park when one of them went over the side and suffered a fatal fall, officials said Monday, CBS New York reports.

Police and firefighters responded to the scene around 9:15 a.m. and rappelled down the cliff. A 49-year-old man was found dead at the scene, the Essex County Sheriff’s Department said.

Neighbors told CBS New York there have been similar accidents in the past.

“It’s a place where they go to ride their bikes and whatnot. But there have been accidents. Not too many, thank God,” a resident told the station. “There’s a bike trail that goes up to the top of Mills Reservation. It’s a ravine, it’s not meant for something like that, but the kids do it.”

Police say they don’t believe the incident is suspicious and are treating it as an accident.