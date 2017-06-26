Craziest storm-chaser photos of tornado season

According to preliminary figures from NOAA, America saw 933 tornadoes from January to May 2017 — 141 more than the 20-year average for that period — making it one of the most active tornado seasons on record. 

Storm chasers go where the action is, putting themselves at risk to capture dramatic photos and video of the turbulent skies.

Here, veteran storm chaser Tim Marshall walks toward a tornado scout vehicle as a supercell thunderstorm picks up strength during a research mission on May 9, 2017 in Lamb County, Texas.

