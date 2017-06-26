UPDATE: CPD investigate Glenwood Dr shooting

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are still investigating a shooting that left at least two people injured. It happened this afternoon around 2:40 at a gas station on the 100 block of Glenwood Drive.

They say there is a possibility a third person might have also been shot.

They were told this by witnesses, but they have not located that person yet.

According to police, one of the victims has life threatening injuries.

Sergeant Rob Simmons stated, “The type of wounds and where the wounds are located, I do not know that and again the investigation is preliminary. We still have to go to the hospitals and talk to the victims and determine who shot them, how they were shot, where they were exactly.”

We will keep you updated on the latest information about this shooting as we get it.

