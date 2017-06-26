College cuts ties with teacher over post about detained American who died

PHILADELPHIA — The University of Delaware is cutting ties with a professor for her alleged social media comments about Otto Warmbier, CBS Philadelphia reports.

The university announced the adjunct anthropology faculty member, Katherine Dettwyler, would not be rehired to teach in the future. She had last taught a course in the spring.

In a written statement, school officials said: “The comments of Katherine Dettwyler do not reflect the values or position of the University of Delaware. We condemn any and all messages that endorse hatred and convey insensitivity toward a tragic event such as the one that Otto Warmbier and his family suffered. The University of Delaware values respect and civility and we are committed to global education and study abroad; therefore, we find these comments particularly distressing and inconsistent with our values. Our sympathies are with the Warmbier family.”

In a now deleted Facebook post, Dettwyler reportedly wrote in part that Warmbier “got exactly what he deserved.” She continued by saying that Warmbier was “typical of a mindset a lot of the young, white, rich, clueless males” she teaches.

Warmbier died last week after returning home in a coma from a 17-month imprisonment in North Korea.

Doctors at the hospital said Warmbier had suffered a severe neurological injury from an unknown cause. Relatives say they were told the 22-year-old University of Virginia student had been in a coma since shortly after he was sentenced to 15 years of hard labor in North Korea in March 2016.

His family and others have blamed North Korea for his condition.