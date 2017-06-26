Big brawl leads to lockdown of San Francisco mall

SAN FRANCISCO – A brawl forced the temporary lockdown of San Francisco’s downtown Westfield Mall Sunday evening and ended with several people being detained, reports CBS San Francisco.

A San Francisco police spokesperson said calls came in around 6:43 p.m. reporting a large fight at the mall.

Videos posted on social media showed a chaotic scene with arriving officers struggling to subdue several people.

Police said some in the mall resisted or fled while officers were detaining people.

It was clear from various videos that several officers were assaulted, police said, adding that several lof the officers were injured. It wasn’t immediately clear how severe the injuries were.

The mall was locked down for a short time as a precaution, then closed for the night early while police tried to control the violence.

Police said they don’t think a hate crime was involved and they didn’t see any links to Sunday’s gay pride events.

Among the videos that captured the brawl: