BET Awards 2017 list of winners

Remy Ma broke Nicki Minaj’s streak at Sunday night’s BET Awards. Here’s a list of the winners from the big show.

Video of the year: Bruno Mars, “24K Magic”; Beyonce, “Sorry”

Best male R&B/pop artist: Bruno Mars

Best female R&B/pop Artist: Beyonce

Best male hip hop artist: Kendrick Lamar

Best female hip hop artist: Remy Ma

Best new artist: Chance the Rapper

Album of the year: Beyonce, “Lemonade”

Best group: Migos

Best gospel/inspirational award: Lecrae

Best collaboration: Chance the Rapper featuring Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz, “No Problem”; Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert, “Bad and Boujee”

YoungStars award: Yara Shahidi

Viewers’ choice award: Beyonce, “Sorry”

Centric award: Solange, “Cranes In the Sky”

Video director of the year: Beyonce and Kahlil Joseph, “Sorry”

Best actor: Mahershala Ali

Best actress: Taraji P. Henson

Best movie: “Hidden Figures”

Sportswoman of the year: Serena WilliamsSportsman of the year: Stephen Curry

Humanitarian award: Chance the Rapper

Lifetime achievement award: New Edition

Best international act, Europe: Stormzy, England

Best international act, Africa: Wizkid, Nigeria