Weather Update: Sunday Night, June 25, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Refreshing conditions continue into the new week!

Mostly clear skies will last though the overnight with calm conditions. Morning lows on Monday will drop to around 60°, upper 50’s outside the city.

Monday will continue the streak of sunny and less muggy days. We will see a few passing clouds for the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80’s.

A passing shower possible on Tuesday and a few clouds around. Highs around 80°.

More sunshine returns for Wednesday into Thursday, but we will begin to see a return of the muggy air. Highs also start to climb back towards the upper 80’s as well.

Scattered rain and storm chances to end the week.

 

 

 

 

 

