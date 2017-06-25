Trump calls Elizabeth Warren “hopeless case”

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

President Trump delivers remarks during a signing ceremony for the Department of Veterans Affairs Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act of 2017 in the East Room of the White House June 23, 2017 in Washington, D.C.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

BOSTON — President Trump lashed out at Sen. Elizabeth Warren over her criticism of his health care bill, calling her a “hopeless case” and “highly overrated voice.” 

Mr. Trump said during an interview on “Fox & Friends” that aired Sunday that Warren has a lot of “hatred” and “anger” that came out when Warren campaigned for Hillary Clinton, hurting the candidate’s chances of winning the election. 

“I watched her campaigning for Hillary [Clinton], and she was so angry,” Mr. Trump said. “Hillary would be sitting back listening to her trying to smile, but there were a lot of people in that audience that were going ‘Wow, is that what we want?’ There’s a lot of anger there and hostility.”

elizabeth-warren-interview-a-promo.jpg

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

CBS News

Mr. Trump has called her “Pocahontas” in the past in reference to questions about Warren’s heritage, but in Sunday’s interview, he said “that’s an insult to Pocahontas.” 

Warren, a leading liberal and defender of the Affordable Care Act, has opposed efforts to pass a bill to replace the law.

The Massachusetts Democrat reiterated her opposition in a statement to The Associated Press on Sunday, saying the health care bill being pushed by Senate Republicans is a “monstrosity” and Trump should “junk it and start over.”

Warren says the bill will kick “millions off health insurance.” 

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc.

Share:

Related Videos

10 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Great Race 2017 makes a stop in Chattanooga
Read More»
17 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Florida man reunited with memory card lost in Tennessee River 5 years ago
Read More»
8 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Police investigating shooting on 4th Ave
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now