Trump calls Elizabeth Warren “hopeless case”

BOSTON — President Trump lashed out at Sen. Elizabeth Warren over her criticism of his health care bill, calling her a “hopeless case” and “highly overrated voice.”

Mr. Trump said during an interview on “Fox & Friends” that aired Sunday that Warren has a lot of “hatred” and “anger” that came out when Warren campaigned for Hillary Clinton, hurting the candidate’s chances of winning the election.

“I watched her campaigning for Hillary [Clinton], and she was so angry,” Mr. Trump said. “Hillary would be sitting back listening to her trying to smile, but there were a lot of people in that audience that were going ‘Wow, is that what we want?’ There’s a lot of anger there and hostility.”

CBS News

Mr. Trump has called her “Pocahontas” in the past in reference to questions about Warren’s heritage, but in Sunday’s interview, he said “that’s an insult to Pocahontas.”

Warren, a leading liberal and defender of the Affordable Care Act, has opposed efforts to pass a bill to replace the law.

The Massachusetts Democrat reiterated her opposition in a statement to The Associated Press on Sunday, saying the health care bill being pushed by Senate Republicans is a “monstrosity” and Trump should “junk it and start over.”

Warren says the bill will kick “millions off health insurance.”