Trump attends Mnuchin's wedding, Pence officiates nuptials

FILE – In this Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, file photo, Treasury Secretary-designate Stephen Mnuchin and his fiancee, Louise Linton, arrive on Capitol Hill in Washington, for the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump. 

Saul Loeb / AP

 President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were among the guests as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin married a Scottish actress.

Mnuchin exchanged vows Saturday night with Louise Linton at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington.

Mrs. Trump wore a pink blush dress and the president was in a tux. Vice President Mike Pence also attended and officiated the ceremony. 

The 54-year-old Mnuchin worked for the Goldman Sachs investment firm for nearly two decades before founding a hedge fund. He also ran a company that invested in Hollywood movies and was finance chairman of Trump’s presidential campaign.

The 36-year-old Linton has appeared in movies and TV shows. Mnuchin also produced movies before joining the government.

It’s Mnuchin’s third marriage and the second for Linton.

