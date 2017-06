June 25, 2017, 9:23 AM | Glassmaking techniques were once a state secret in Venice where, on the island of Murano, generations of glass makers have concocted exquisite works of art from a molten sand mixture. Today, the process may be common knowledge, but the craftsmanship and know-how of this Mecca of glass sets Murano an island apart. Seth Doane reports.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc.