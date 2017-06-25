Tennessee redistricting didn’t heavily skew partisan makeup

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – An Associated Press analysis has found that redistricting in Tennessee after the 2010 Census did not significantly skew seats in either party’s favor.

The analysis is based on an “efficiency gap” formula developed by University of Chicago law professor Nick Stephanopoulos and Eric McGhee, a researcher at the nonpartisan Public Policy Institute of California.

The formula compares the statewide average share of the vote a party receives in each district with the statewide percentage of seats it wins.

The study found that Tennessee district maps in the state House may have accounted for a 1.5-seat advantage for Republicans, while U.S. House districts created a negligible 0.02-seat edge for Democrats.

Republicans won 75 of 99 Tennessee House seats last year, while the GOP held its 7-2 advantage in the U.S. House.

