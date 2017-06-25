State parks help Tennessee Promise scholars earn volunteer hours

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Tennessee State Parks are helping Tennessee Promise scholars rack up some volunteering hours.

Twenty-two students got their hands dirty at the Booker T Washington State Park.

The kids were out there for a couple hours this morning.

Among the work, they cleaned up some flower beds and picked up tree debris.

Volunteer events like this were held all across the state.

Booker T Washington Park Ranger Robert Thomas says to have the students come out and help out means a whole lot.

“There’s times where, where there’s a lot of stuff that needs to be done and when those volunteers come out to help its such a blessing because they really with the rangers that we have, with the work that we do, the time that we just ripping and running to for those guys to come out and spend a few hours with us to help us get things back on track its really a blessing,” said Thomas.