Son of former Atlanta Braves player on life support

ATLANTA (AP) – The son of a former Atlanta Braves infielder has been placed on life support after recently being hit in the face by a baseball.

WXIA-TV reports that Keith Lockhart’s son, 15-year-old Jason, was hit in the face June 17 during a baseball tournament in South Carolina.

He was scheduled on Monday to remove the tubes and packing in his nose.

The teenager was running to home place, stepped on the plate as the catcher was throwing the ball back to the pitcher.

The ball hit Jason in the face, breaking his nose.

Jason needed stitches and was recovering until his nose began to bleed while at the doctor’s office on Monday as the bleeding wouldn’t stop.

A CT scan showed the fracture was worse than realized with a tear inside his nose.

