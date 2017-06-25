Shocking video shows girl falling from Six Flags ride

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

A girl is seen falling from a ride at Six Flags Great Escape in Queensbury, New York. 

Loren Lent

A girl fell off a ride at Six Flags in upstate New York on Saturday night, the park confirmed. A witness captured the shocking moments on video. 

Witness Loren Lent, who took the video, told CBS affiliate WRGB people scrambled to get beneath the girl, with one park guest climbing a tree to move branches out of the way before she dropped into their waiting arms. 

Girl falling from ride at 6 Flags Great Escape and they have NO means to rescue them. Thanks to the guys who banded together to catch her and the guy who climbed the tree to move the branches out of the way.

Posted by Loren Lent on Saturday, June 24, 2017

 In a statement to CBS News, Six Flags Great Escape confirmed a girl fell on the ride and said she was transported to a local hospital.

Six Flags Great Escape said they had closed the attraction pending a “thorough review.” 

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc.

Share:

Related Videos

8 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Aspen Dental provides dental services to veterans
Read More»
14 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
‘Down to the Studs’ on HGTV features local house flippers
Read More»
Chattanooga; Lookouts
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
Lookouts Open Second Half of Regular Season With 6-1 Win Over Pensacola
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now