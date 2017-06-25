Shocking video shows girl falling from Six Flags ride

A girl fell off a ride at Six Flags in upstate New York on Saturday night, the park confirmed. A witness captured the shocking moments on video.

Witness Loren Lent, who took the video, told CBS affiliate WRGB people scrambled to get beneath the girl, with one park guest climbing a tree to move branches out of the way before she dropped into their waiting arms.

Girl falling from ride at 6 Flags Great Escape and they have NO means to rescue them. Thanks to the guys who banded together to catch her and the guy who climbed the tree to move the branches out of the way. Posted by Loren Lent on Saturday, June 24, 2017

In a statement to CBS News, Six Flags Great Escape confirmed a girl fell on the ride and said she was transported to a local hospital.

Six Flags Great Escape said they had closed the attraction pending a “thorough review.”