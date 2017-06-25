Shocking video shows girl falling from Six Flags ride

Loren Lent
A girl fell off a ride at Six Flags in upstate New York on Saturday night, the park confirmed. A witness captured the shocking moments on video.
Witness Loren Lent, who took the video, told CBS affiliate WRGB people scrambled to get beneath the girl, with one park guest climbing a tree to move branches out of the way before she dropped into their waiting arms.
In a statement to CBS News, Six Flags Great Escape confirmed a girl fell on the ride and said she was transported to a local hospital.
Six Flags Great Escape said they had closed the attraction pending a “thorough review.”
