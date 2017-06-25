Police investigating shooting on 4th Ave

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , ,

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga Police were called to the 2300 block of 4th Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning on reports of a person shot.

Police say the victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital in a personally owned vehicle.

Chattanooga Police identified the victim as 29-year-old Charles Arthur Kyle.

According to authorities, the victim said he was in a physical altercation with another person when he was shot.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time. The Violent Crimes Bureau is investigating.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call 423-698-2525.

Share:

Related Videos

16 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Aspen Dental provides dental services to veterans
Read More»
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Chattanooga ranked most Bible-minded city
Read More»
3 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Man Shot In Chest Identified From Stanfiel Street Shooting
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now