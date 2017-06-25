Mahtook helps Tigers end 8-game skid, beat Padres 7-5



AP Photo/Alex Gallardo

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Mikie Mahtook drove in three runs including a tiebreaking two-run single in the ninth inning to help the Detroit Tigers snap an eight-game losing streak with a 7-5 win over the San Diego Padres on Sunday.

After Detroit twice erased deficits earlier in the game, Mahtook sent an opposite-field single into right against Padres closer Brandon Maurer (0-4) that scored Ian Kinsler and Justin Upton.

Bruce Rondon (1-1) pitched a scoreless eighth to earn the victory. Justin Wilson retired the side in the ninth for his sixth save in seven chances.

Detroit trailed 3-0 before tying it with three in the fourth, on a run-scoring triple by Mahtook, an RBI double by James McCann, and a single by Jose Iglesias.

The Padres went ahead again in the bottom of the inning, before Nick Castellanos tied it 5-5 with a two-run homer in the sixth.