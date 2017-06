June 25, 2017, 10:01 AM | Four decades ago, John McEnroe stormed onto tennis’ genteel courts, smashing conventions (and occasionally rackets), to become one of the sport’s reigning champions. The tennis star whose temper tantrums on the court were as virtuosic as his athleticism talks about always taking it to the line; how his anger played off the court; and about his new book, “But Seriously.” Susan Spencer reports.

