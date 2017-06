June 25, 2017, 9:08 AM | In June 2007 Apple released the very first iPhone – an iPod, phone and Internet connection all in one, operated via touchscreen and as futuristic-looking as a sci-fi gizmo. The earliest iPhone didn’t have all the features or apps it has today, but it was revolutionary nonetheless. David Pogue, of Yahoo Tech, who was one of the very first journalists to play with the iPhone before its release, reports on the history of the personal device that changed the world.

