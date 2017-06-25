Great Race 2017 makes a stop in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Great Race 2017 came rolling through and made a stop in Chattanooga Sunday.

Several people crowded the Southside as the cars drove through.

The unique competition highlights classic cars.

The vehicles are from 1912 to 1972.

There are cars from seven different countries competing.

The stop gives an opportunity to the public to come out and view these cars first hand.

The Great Race route is 2,300 miles long.

The competition isn’t necessarily about speed.

Coker Tire Company owner Corky Coker explains, “We have 120 cars in the great race. They started in Jacksonville, Florida and they’re rallying. It’s a, it’s a rally which means its a time speed and endurance event. Not the fastest that gets there its gotta be precise. If you pass a checkpoint a minute late or a second early, you get docked a second.”

The race ends in Michigan.

The stop was supposed to take place on Riverfront Parkway, but organizers switched it up for the stop to happen at the Coker Tire headquarters instead.