June 25, 2017, 8:56 AM | A teenage girl fell about 25 feet from a stopped gondola ride at an upstate New York amusement park, tumbling into a crowd of park guests and employees gathered below in an effort to catch her before she hit the ground. Police say she sustained no serious injuries. Loren Lent saw it happen and spoke with CBS affiliate WRGB-TV.

