From the archive: Jacques Cousteau

June 25, 2017, 8:00 AM | French oceanographer Jacques Cousteau (1910-1997) was a trailblazer in exploring the oceans and bringing the wonders of the sea to audiences around the world through his documentaries and books. In this story originally broadcast on “Sunday Morning” on June 26, 1994, correspondent Terence Smith talks with Cousteau about his tireless efforts as an advocate for the health of the oceans and aquatic life, and his fight to protect Earth’s most precious resource for future generations. (For more information visit the Cousteau Society.)

