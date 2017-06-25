Calendar: Week of June 26

Here’s a look at the week ahead on our “Sunday Morning” Calendar:

Monday sees the 20th anniversary of the publication in Britain of J.K. Rowling’s first Harry Potter book. The first American edition was published in September of 1998. 

         
Tuesday is National HIV Testing Day.

       
On Wednesday, comedian and filmmaker Mel Brooks celebrates his 91st birthday. 

To hear an excerpt from Mel Brooks and Carl Reiner’s “2000 Year Old Man,” click on the player below.

2000 Year Old Man by Carl Reiner – Topic on YouTube

         
On Thursday, President Trump welcomes South Korean President Moon Jae-in to the White House.

       
Friday is World Asteroid Day — a day to raise awareness of the hundreds of thousands of asteroids that have the potential to impact Earth.

To watch the prologue of Lars von Trier’s “Melancholia,” in which Earth collides with another heavenly body, click on the video player below.

Melancholia – Prologue (60 fps Remaster) by HFR Remasters on YouTube

          
And Saturday sees the start of the 104th Tour de France bicycle race, a roughly 2,200-mile marathon that ends in Paris on July 23.

