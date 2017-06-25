Aspen Dental provides dental services to veterans

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Some dental practices in the area are giving back to veterans by offering free care today.

Aspen Dental offices in Hixson, Dalton, and this one in Chattanooga participated in the 4th annual Day of Service.

The health initiative provides free dental services to veterans.

The event is the largest single day oral health initiative targeted at veterans.

Around 450 offices opened their doors today.

At the Chattanooga practice, they treated at least 26 patients.

“It’s difficult for them to get treatment because you have to be a 100 percent disabled to get dental care when you’re a veteran. there are so many vets out there that are under served and this is just an easy way for us to help them out, you know just to show that we appreciate their hard work and their dedication,” says Dr. Ashley Boling, one of the dentists.

The event is part of Aspen Dental’s Healthy Mouth Movement.