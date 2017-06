June 24, 2017, 7:46 AM | The summer job has long been a rite of passage for American teenagers, but fewer young people are drawing a paycheck these days. A new study says summer employment of teens fell from 45 percent in 1986 to 30 percent last year. Business Insider’s Lauren Lyons Cole joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss what may be causing the trend.

