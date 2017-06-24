Paul Broadhurst maintains 2-stroke lead in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Paul Broadhurst shot a 3-under 69 in windy conditions Saturday at University Ridge to maintain a two-stroke lead in the PGA Tour Champions’ American Family Insurance Open.

Broadhurst followed birdies on the par-5 16th and par-3 17th with a bogey on the par-4 18th to finish at 12-under 132.

“It was a tougher day today with the wind,” Broadhurst said. “I kept plugging away, really. … I hit a poor driver on 18. There’s plenty of room right and I toed over underneath the trunk and it cost me a bogey. I’m still two ahead, so got to be happy.”

The 51-year-old Englishman opened with a 63. He won the Senior British Open and PURE Insurance Championship last year.

“There’s no magic to think about,” Broadhurst said. “It’s just try and get some rest if you can and come out and hope the game’s in good shape tomorrow. … The rhythm went a little bit with the wind. It always does. I find it difficult to keep the rhythm smooth when it’s really windy. I know what the problem is, so I can fix it for tomorrow.”

Lee Janzen and Scott Verplank were tied for second. They each shot 66.

“I was very happy with 6 under,” Verplank said. “It was pretty tough. The wind’s blowing pretty hard and kind of whipping around through the trees. So yeah, I scored very well today. I live in Oklahoma City and I grew up in Dallas, so it’s usually pretty windy there. I don’t necessarily say I like playing in the wind, but I’m kind of used to it. I just dealt with that pretty well.”

Tournament host Steve Stricker had a 69 to join Fred Couples (68) and Gene Sauers (66) at 9 under. Stricker is making his first start in his hometown event after turning 50 in February. He tied for 16th last week in the U.S. at Erin Hills.

“It was a little bit of a grind out there for me today,” Stricker said. “A couple tough holes with the wind conditions. So, it was a good day just to grind it out. Hopefully, come back tomorrow a little more charged up. Felt a little lazy and lackadaisical at times.”

Fellow Madison player Jerry Kelly was tied for 11th at 6 under after a 70.

“You can’t win on call, you know? It just doesn’t happen that way,” Kelly said. “I’m doing everything I can. It’s not like I’m not trying. It’s frustrating when it doesn’t happen, but it’s not like I’m hacking it around the place, either.”

Janzen birdied the par-4 14th and 15th and eagled 16.

“I feel good enough about my game that I’m patient, that I’m not worried about a hole that everybody else is birdieing if I make par, it’s no big deal, or any adversity that comes my way,” Janzen said. “I had a three-putt early in the round, but it was no big deal.”

Couples played the back nine in 5 under, birdieing four of the first five holes and finishing with another birdie.

“It was a lot windier,” Couples said. “There were some holes out there that played brutal and there were some holes that, if you judged the wind right, they were easier second shots. It seems very calm right here, but when you go on that back nine, it’s blowing everywhere.”

Defending champion Kirk Triplett shot a 73 to drop into a tie for 41st at 2 under.

Nick Faldo was even par after a 73. He’s making his first start PGA Tour Champions start since 2015.