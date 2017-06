June 24, 2017, 6:46 PM | Colorado led the nation as the first state to allow sales of marijuana for recreational use in 2014, but the drug’s effect on roadway crashes has not been well-documented. A new insurance study reported an increase in insurance claims filed for collisions in Colorado, Washington and Oregon, states where marijuana use is legal. However, the numbers do not match what Colorado State Patrol has tracked. Barry Petersen reports.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc.