Mill fire draws more than 100 firefighters from 2 states

SANFORD, Maine — Firefighters are keeping an eye the smoldering ruins of an abandoned mill after a fire gutted the structure and lit up the night sky in in Sanford, Maine.

More than 100 firefighters from Maine and New Hampshire responded Friday evening as the blaze swept through part of the 95-year-old building that was once the Stenton Trust Mill. Firefighters doused part of the 300,000-square-foot building with water from outside because of concerns the structure might collapse.

There were no reports of injuries.

Play Video CBSN Maine fire burns community staple Flames gutted the Stenton Trust Mill, a staple of Sanford, Maine. Hundreds of onlookers gathered to watch the flames. Facebook video via iheartke…

Assistant Fire Chief Steve Cutter said investigators from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, the Maine Fire Marshal’s Office, Sanford Police Department and a local fire marshal are investigating.

This old mill is a staple in the community, CBS affiliate WGME reports. On Friday, hundreds went to downtown Sanford to watch crews battle the flames.