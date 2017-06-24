Man arrested after 4-hour standoff inside Las Vegas casino

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas police say they have arrested the suspect who barricaded himself for about four hours inside a stolen SUV at the Cosmopolitan casino-hotel parking garage in the heart of the Strip.

Las Vegas police Lt. Mark Lourenco said the male suspect surrendered without incident about 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

The four-hour standoff began with the suspect reportedly trying to steal the small SUV from the casino valet.

He then refused to come out of the vehicle when police arrived. The SWAT team was called to the scene.

No one was hurt.

Casino operations and traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard weren’t affected. The valet is the only area of the property that was affected, police told CBS affiliate KLAS.

In a statement to KLAS, the Cosmopolitan said ” the safety and security of our guests … is our first priority.”