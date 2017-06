June 23, 2017, 8:33 AM | In its July cover story, Wired magazine takes an in-depth look at a years-long string of cyberattacks in Ukraine that could have global implications. Andy Greenberg, who reported the story, and Wired editor-in-chief Nicholas Thompson join “CBS This Morning” to discuss the findings and the implications for the U.S.

